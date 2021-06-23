At the request of the Department of Culture Media and Sport (DCMS), the National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) has delivered its findings from an investigation into the impact on the outdoor events industry of the delay to Step 4 of the easing of the lockdown process.

The report consists of anecdotal evidence from NOEA members who have provided insight into how the delay has impacted them. Many said it had cost their businesses in excess of £100,000 due to cancelled events, caused suppliers to go out of business, increased confusion among consumers about events, and a lack of Government guidance was making it very hard to plan events post 19 July. Another concern voiced is a lack of pilot free-to-attend outdoor festivals in the Events Research Programme ERP, and clarity on what events are included in the scheme’s scope.

NOEA has issued Government with a list of actions that it says need to be undertaken in order to keep the outdoor events industry afloat:

Immediate actions

Take steps to ensure that monies intended for events specific businesses reach their intended destinations via Local Authorities

Enforce on Local Authorities that these businesses are not only a tremendous long-term investment, but also support an entire eco system of other companies, across different industries

Create business support packages that are specific to the events industry, and understand that: The industry is season – predominantly late spring to late summer – specific and has lost two seasons of income Many of the key events are based in businesses without premises but still need the same level of support as those with premises Many of those businesses that work remotely / not office based have massive impacts on the procurement and supply chain and need to be protected

Events businesses should receive rate relief just like others in the hospitality sector

The 5% level of VAT made available to event organisers on ticket sales, to be made available to event supplier’s sales

Confirmation of a start date for the event industry. If this needs to be put back, this should be on a fortnightly basis from 1 June 2021

Government to underwrite cancellation insurance when the industry “Starts Back”

Longer term actions