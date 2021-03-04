Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds is on target to raise £200,000 for the band’s tour crew whose livelihoods have been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The band, whose planned European arena tour was called off for two consecutive years, is holding a draw of more than 100 prizes, including signed instruments and limited edition art prints.

Tickets for the draw are priced £5 and multiple purchases can be made by individuals. So far, the initiative has raised nearly £170,000. The draw is due to close on 12 September.

While the band has been unable to tour, Nick Cave was able to perform a live-stream show last year at London’s Alexandra Palace (pictured), which sold 35,000 tickets priced £16. The Idiot Prayer show was later screened at cinemas and released as an album.

In a statement, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds said, “With a rescheduled Plan B tour, and then a Plan C, also derailed by Covid and the uncertainty surrounding it, The Bad Seeds will now not be back on the road for the time being.

“This means work for our crew has vanished. As freelancers there has been little or no support on offer to them from the authorities, and available work elsewhere is currently almost non-existent.

“We have supported our direct crew as best as we can but we thought we’d also have a bit of fun with a prize draw to help raise funds for them.

“Many of our immediate crew – those who work closely with us – have been with us for years, decades even; without their love and knowledge of the band, their dedication and expertise, their willingness to spend long periods away from home, work long hours and assume unconventional sleeping arrangements, our shows simply would not happen.”

Tickets for the draw can be purchased here.