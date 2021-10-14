A new destination management organisation (DMO) has been launched for leisure and business tourism across Coventry and Warwickshire as it seeks to capitalise on being 2021 UK City of Culture and attract events to the region.

Destination Coventry, a partnership collaboration between Coventry City Council and Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, has been launched to manage the city’s tourism offer and develop its reputation as a visitor destination.

As well as the ongoing programme of UK City of Culture events, the region will also benefit from hosting elements of the Commonwealth Games at venues including the CBS Arena (cap. 32,000) next year.

Conference Coventry and Warwickshire managing director Paul Jones said, “In 2019, Coventry alone saw 10 million visitors and its visitor economy was worth £594 million – that figure is only set to grow with the impact of UK City of Culture and the Commonwealth Games.

“The location of our region not only means it’s easy for delegates and visitors to reach us, but we also benefit from a range of impressive and diverse venues – be that in our vibrant city or out in the beautiful Warwickshire countryside.

“We have large capacity arenas and showgrounds, varied residential venues, stunning rural locations and then some unique settings that offer that something special, ranging from the likes of Coventry Cathedral to the world-renowned Royal Shakespeare Company.

“Our new DMO will make the process even easier to find a venue and organise an event in the region at the heart of the UK.”