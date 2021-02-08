Determined to physically unite the outdoor events industry, Mash Media has secured a new date for the Event Production Show (EPS) 2021.

Originally due to run at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre on 24-25 March, the venue will now host EPS in a Covid-safe format on 26-27 May.

EPS 2021 will be the first major physical gathering of events industry professionals in more than a year. Undeterred by the relentless challenges presented by the pandemic, the show’s organisers said they are dedicated to adapting EPS under Covid-secure event guidelines in order to unite the industry and enable key events professions to network and debate in person.

An unprecedented EPS line up of speakers includes leading figures from across the live music, sports and cultural sectors. They include, AEG Presents CEO of European Festivals Jim King, PGA European Tour championship director Mark Casey, and Live Nation executive president of international touring/Concert Promoters Association chairman Phil Bowdery.

Mash Media portfolio director Duncan Siegle said, “As an industry we are facing unprecedented challenges and it has never been more important to unite, share intelligence, and collectively work to find solutions to the myriad issues on the road to recovery.

“Due to the obvious restrictions impacting all events businesses, we have had no alternative but to postpone EPS, but it will take place at the same venue with the same sector-leading content. We continue to strive to make EPS an ‘in person’ event and hope you will support our efforts to unite the industry.”

REGISTER HERE

Confirmed speakers include:

Live Nation Executive President of International Touring – Phil Bowdery

AEG Presents CEO of European Festivals – Jim King

Notting Hill Carnival Director – Mathew Phillip

Black Deer Festival Co-Founder – Debs Shilling

Engine No.4 Director – Jon Drape

European Tour Championship Director – Mark Casey

Goodwood Revival General Manager – Henry Bass

We Are The Fair CEO – Nick Morgan

Pride Head of Accessibility ­– Katie Hester

SSD Concerts Founder and MD – Steve Davis

Shambala Festival Co-Founder – Chris Johnson

Towersey Festival Director – Joe Heap

Association of Independent Festivals CEO – Paul Reed

Epsom Down’s General Manager ­– Simon Durrant

Association of Festival Organisers General Secretary – Steve Heap

Thorough Events MD ­– Andrew Evans

Wild Fields Festival Founder – Ben Street

Controlled Events CEO – Rob Walley

Goodwood Director of Motorsports – Dan Garlick

DHP Family Director of Live – Anton Lockwood

REGISTER HERE