Welsh promoters Escape Records, which recently rebranded from Climax Live and launched its own record label, has announced details of a 40,000-capacity music festival, set to debut from 3-5 June 2022.

In It Together Festival has been launched by the team behind some of the country’s largest outdoor events such as Inside Out, Colour Clash, Escape and Party At The Park, each with capacities ranging from 5,000 to 15,000.

The new family-friendly camping experience will take place across eight stages at Newlands Farm, Port Talbot in the Welsh Valleys. Organisers said the event will include a curated stage for local talent that will feature around 50 Welsh artists.

The festival lineup will be announced soon and will also include international names, along with entertainment acts that include cabaret, comedy and circus, all with a focus on wellbeing and mental health.