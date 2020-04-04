The government has published guidance on the application of business rates relief for the hospitality and leisure sector, as part of its Covid-19 response.

The guidance states that music venues will qualify for business rates relief. Paragraph 10 reads: “Properties that will benefit from the relief will be occupied hereditaments that are wholly or mainly being used: a. as shops, restaurants, cafes, drinking establishments, cinemas and live music venues, b. for assembly and leisure; or c. as hotels, guest & boarding premises and self-catering accommodation.”

The Local Government Association says that although conference and exhibition venues are not explicitly mentioned in the guidance, they do in fact fall into the intended category and could be eligible for the rates relief scheme.

A statement by the Local Government Association read: “Paragraph 15 of the Guidance states that the list provided is not intended to be exhaustive as it would be impossible to list the many and varied uses that exist within the qualifying purposes. As such, authorities should determine for themselves whether particular properties not listed are broadly similar in nature and, if so, to consider them eligible for the relief.

“Working with Tourism Alliance, we have identified some tourism businesses that are not explicitly mentioned in the guidance, but in our view do fall into the intended category. We would ask that councils give consideration the premises listed below for inclusion in their local schemes: amusement arcades; vehicle rental sites; conference and exhibition venues; travel and tour operators; tourism information centres; tourism boards/destination management organisations; coach operators; English language schools; travel/hospitality industry charities (offices) and marinas/boat hire/passenger boat facilities.”