Coventry-based promoter M&B Productions Ltd, and its ticket platform Simple Ticketing Ltd, has ceased trading, leading to outdoor show cancellations this Summer.

The axed shows include McFly at Lincolnshire Showground, Craig David at Wicksteed Park in Kettering and the Comedy in the Park greenfield events series.

In a statement, the promoter, which began delivering shows in 2019, said, “We were amongst many high-profile event organisers forced to reschedule many events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With vast amounts of finance already tied up with artist deposits, suppliers, venues and marketing this has put a huge financial strain on the company.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, this combined with the extreme logistical and financial setbacks caused by the pandemic mean it’s no longer viable for us to continue trading.

“We have contacted all customers, artists, venues and suppliers to notify them of this terrible situation we have found ourselves in.

“We would like to thank the artists that have worked with us, the venues that have hosted our events and the thousands of people who have supported us by attending our past events.”