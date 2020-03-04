Global Infusion Group, a global catering, hospitality and brand experience company, has announced that its planned expansion in the Middle East has been strengthened via event specialist Mike Smith has re-joined the group as partner in the company’s Dubai office.

The news comes ahead of a year of major events for the company, not only in the Middle East but globally.

Smith initially worked at the Global Infusion Group as operations manager in 2002 before moving to Dubai. In the interim, he has worked with the comapny on a project-by-project basis in the interim, including travelling to Baku in 2015 for the first ever European Games.

Smith’s experience and knowledge of the Middle East region will better enable Global Infusion Group to harness opportunities there. These include Expo 2020 in Dubai, where catering division GIG has already secured several contracts, to Qatar 2022 and the growth of the event and leisure industries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mike Smith said: “My relationship with Global Infusion Group goes back almost 20 years, it’s a truly global business with high standards and exceptional service levels at its core. I’m really looking forward to exploring the opportunities to expand its reach in the Middle East. Dubai is a great base for the operation, and I know that there is definitely a market for its unique services in crew catering, artist hospitality and major events.”

Global Infusion Group’s founder and CEO, Tony Laurenson, added: “Having Mike onboard as a partner in the Dubai office lays solid foundations for our ambitious plans for growth in the Middle East. We’ve identified a gap for our specialist approach to catering and hospitality delivery. Mike knows and understands our business, has a great relationship with me and the wider team and a wealth of experience in events in the region. You could say it has all the ingredients for the perfect recipe.”