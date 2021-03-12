How festivals can reduce their environmental impact and measures to tackle the dangers of drug use are the focus of the third session of the DCMS Committee inquiry into the future of UK music festivals, which will commence at 10am on 16 March.

The band Massive Attack has called for the music industry to clean up its act on the environment, particularly on carbon emissions. Robert Del Naja, known as 3D, will discuss the band’s collaboration with the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research to track and reduce emissions from live events.

MPs will also consider the effectiveness of measures to tackle illegal drug use at festivals, including the case for introducing drug safety testing as a way of reducing drug-related harms. Deputy chief constable Jason Harwin, the National Police Chiefs’ council lead for drugs, and assistant chief constable Justin Bibby, who has direct experience of policing festivals, will give evidence alongside the director of The Loop, which provides multi agency safety testing at UK festivals.

The inquiry has examined the impact of the pandemic and what support should be put in place in order for festivals to take place this year, in particular the need for government backed cancellation insurance. It is also considering longer term challenges facing the growing UK festival industry.

The Evidence ession: The future of UK music festivals van be watched live on on Parliamentlive.tv.

The Schedule:

Witnesses from 10.00:

Robert Del Naja, Massive Attack

Professor Carly McLachlan, Professor of Climate and Energy Policy, Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research

At approx. 11:00:

Professor Fiona Measham, Director, The Loop

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin, Lincolnshire Police and National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Drugs

Assistant Chief Constable Justin Bibby, Staffordshire Police