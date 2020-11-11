The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee said it will launch an inquiry exploring how the survival of UK music festivals can be ensured.

With Covid-19 restrictions leading to the cancellation of the vast majority of festivals this year, revenues are down by 90%. Festivals are estimated to have generated £1.76 billion in GVA last year, according to the DCMS.

The inquiry will consider Government policy to support music festivals due to take place in 2021 in the face of immediate pressures, and consider the economic and cultural contribution that music festivals make to the UK.

DCMS Committee chair Julian Knight MP said it is crucial that support to enable music festivals to go ahead in 2021 and beyond is put in place: “We’ll be assessing what’s been done so far and what more needs to be done to safeguard the future of festivals.”

He added, “The collapse of the vibrant music festival sector this year is a real cause for concern. The majority of festivals have been cancelled with the money they generate down by 90% and real risks surrounding their future viability.

“We have so many legendary festivals that have given the UK a worldwide reputation – it would be devastating if they were unable to come back with a bang, or if smaller festivals that underpin the talent pipeline disappear entirely.

The Association of Independent Festivals said, “This enquiry into the future of UK music festivals is hugely welcome. We thank the DCMSand look forward to contributing.”

Evidence can be submitted here, for consideration in the inquiry until Wednesday 9 December.