Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja along with Gruff Rhys and Nick Mulvey are collaborating with light artist Chris Lavine to produce a touring sound and light show that will debut at Cardiff Castle on 14 October.

EYE Cymru will feature a 3D spatial sound design by Marco Perry as part of an “immersive” laser and music show.

The show has been co-created and produced by the EYE Project collective and EdenLAB – a creative production studio producing experiences and artistic installations – as part of a three-year partnership with the Welsh Government and Visit Wales.

EYE laser and sound technologies were first tested at the Eden Project in Cornwall, and have featured at festivals including Dark MOFO in Tasmania and Wilderness in Oxfordshire.

EYE Cymru will run until 31 October at Cardiff Castle, with live performances on the weekends by the headline artists. It will have a daily capacity of 2,500, with tickets available exclusively via See Tickets.

Organisers said the show will then tour iconic locations across Wales in 2022 and 2023, and will run throughout the Glastonbury Festival next year.

The Welsh Government’s economy minister Vaughan Gething said, “It’s been a long and difficult 18 months for the events industry in Wales – for event owners, those who depend on the sector for the work and for those who long to see the return of live events. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the sector for its patience, resilience and willingness to work together over this challenging period and the contribution they can and will make to the economic recovery.

“The Welsh Government has been working on this significant partnership with EdenLAB for some time, which has allowed them to develop an innovative new programme especially for Wales, initially showcasing one of Wales’ most influential recording artists in the most striking venue in our capital city and preparing the ground for future events up and down the country”.

Lavine’s many previous collaborators include Grace Jones and Antony and The Johnsons.