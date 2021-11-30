As part of a major overhaul of his shadow cabinet, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has appointed former shadow housing secretary Lucy Powell as the new shadow secretary of state for the Department of Culture Media & Sport (DCMS).

Powell has taken over from Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens, who took on the shadow DCMS role on 6 April 2020.

Reacting to the news, the MP for Manchester Central Lucy Powell said, “[I’m] delighted to have been appointed shadow secretary of State for DCMS. It’s a big brief with many big issues: the rise of digital tech, online harms and social media, sport governance, making the arts, culture and music accessible, valuing content, and supporting public broadcasting.”

Powell’s other previous roles include being shadow secretary of state for education from September 2015 to June 2016, and shadow minister for the Cabinet Office from November 2014 to September 2025.