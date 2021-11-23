Promoter Neapolitan Music said it will expand the capacity of its Love Supreme Jazz Festival in East Sussex from 20,000 to 23,000 next year, while also launching the event in Japan.

Love Supreme Jazz Festival was launched in 2013 with a capacity of 5,000. The event, which is due to take place at Glynde Place on 1-3 July 2022 will be headlined by Erykah Badu.

Neapolitan Music MD Ciro Romano (pictured) said Love Supreme will be staged in Japan for the first time next year, after the festival’s launch there was postponed due to the pandemic.

Promoted in partnership with Universal Music Japan, Love Supreme Jazz Festival Japan is due to take place in May at Chichibu Muse Park, just outside of Tokyo, with a capacity of 7,000.

Romano told Access, “With Love Supreme, for that kind of music – jazz, soul and R’n’B – it’s going to hit a capacity wall of around 25,000 in the UK. I don’t think it should be any bigger than that anyway for that kind of audience and that kind of music. So, we have been looking at expanding the brand internationally and Japan is our first move.”