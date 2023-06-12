Neapolitan Music said the second edition of its Kite Festival has beaten expectations, with 10,000 people having attended the 9-11 June event.

Launched by the promoter last year with the aim of offering a blend of daytime debates and talks with evening comedy and music performances, Kite Festival took place in Oxfordshire’s Kirtlington Park for the second time at the weekend. Among those to take the stage were comedian and author Adam Kay, former prime minister Sir John Major and political commentator Alastair Campbell, while music acts included Alison Goldfrapp, The Pretenders, Candi Staton, Hot Chip and August Charles.

Ciro Romano’s Neapolitan Music, which also promotes events including the 23,000-capacity Love Supreme Jazz Festival, teamed with production company U-Live, James Harding’s long-read editorial platform Tortoise Media and indie label Heavenly Recordings to launch the “music and ideas” festival on 10-12 June 2022. Following the launch event, Romano told Access that he hoped this year’s event would attract an attendance of 8,000.

On the back of the better than expected attendance at the second event, Romano said, “The enthusiastic response from our passionate audience reaffirmed the festival’s unwavering ethos. Against the stunning Kirtlington Park backdrop, attendees revelled in a weekend of unforgettable music, thought-provoking cultural experiences, and delightful new discoveries.”