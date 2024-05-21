Promoter Neapolitan Music is moving its Kite Festival to Abbey Road Studios, with a two day event planned in the world-famous recording facility from 5-6 October.

Ciro Romano’s Neapolitan Music, which also promotes events including the 23,000-capacity Love Supreme Jazz Festival, teamed with production company U-Live, James Harding’s long-read editorial platform Tortoise Media and indie label Heavenly Recordings to launch “music and ideas” outdoor festival Kite in June 2022.

Kite Festival has taken place in Oxfordshire’s Kirtlington Park for the past two years, with attendance hitting 10,000 in 2023,when the event’s varied talent line-up featured speakers such as comedian and author Adam Kay, former prime minister Sir John Major, political commentator Alastair Campbell, and music acts including Alison Goldfrapp, The Pretenders, Candi Staton, Hot Chip and August Charles.

On moving the event to the studios, famous for hosted the recording of The Beatles’ landmark albums, Neapolitan Music said, “We are delighted to announce that Kite is coming to the legendary Abbey Road Studios this October in partnership with Tortoise Media and Abbey Road Studios.

“This will be a rare opportunity for the general public to have access to one of the most iconic recording studios in the world, see some of the world’s leading artists in their natural habitat and delve into the ideas shaping our culture with inspirational voices.”

The promoter said planning is already underway to bring Kite Festival back to Kirtlington Park next year.

In April it was announced that Neapolitan Music owner Vivendi Village had been sold to CTS Eventim, along with other Vivendi properties including See Tickets.