Pop star and former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson has announced his own one-day free-to-attend 8,500-capacity music event at South London’s Crystal Palace Bowl (cap. 40,000).

The Away From Home Festival, set for Bank Holiday on 30 August, has been entirely conceived and curated by Tomlinson who will also headline. The festival is being held in celebration of the return of live music this summer following a year and a half of Covid-19 restrictions.

The BMG signed artist, who recently sold out his world tour and played one of the biggest live-streamed concerts of 2020 in December with 160,000 tickets sold, said he wanted to make tickets free for the event so fans do not have to spend any more money to enjoy live music this summer.

The public can enter a prize draw for tickets and the event requires either proof of two doses of a Covid-19 vaccination, proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test, or proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test taken within 180 days of the event.

The lineup also includes Scottish band The Snuts. Essex indie punk newcomers Bilk, and DJ sets from Radio1’s Jess Iszatt.

Tomlinson said, “I’ve been sat on this idea for the last 12 months at least and now to see it come to life makes me very excited.

“Personally, playing live shows is the best part of what I do and it’s been far too long since I’ve seen my fans, so I wanted to put this festival on to say thank you for all the support and celebrate the return of live music. I’ve got a really good feeling it’s going to be a really special night. We all deserve that.”