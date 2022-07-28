Lollapalooza (cap. 100,000) is set to expand to India in January 2023, making it the music festival’s eighth destination and first in Asia.

The annual festival, which was founded in Chicago in 1991 by American singer Perry Farrell, also takes place in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, and Sweden.

Lollapalooza India will take place across four weekends in Mumbai on January 28-29, with the artist lineup expected to be announced by end of August.

The festival’s global producers, Farrell, WME, and C3 Presents, have partnered with India’s BookMyShow to co-produce and promote the new edition of the festival.

Farrell said, “The music of India is transcendental, it draws our spirits East. Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace, and education utilizing the universal languages of music and art to find common ground. You may be excited, and we are equally as excited.”