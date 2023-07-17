UK live music events attracted 14.4 million tourists, who generated £6.6 billion in spending last year, according to music industry representative body UK Music

The trade organisation’s Here, There and Everywhere report, outlining the impact of the resurgence of live music in 2022, found that music tourism last year sustained 56,000 jobs.

Total attendance at UK festivals and concerts in 2022 reached 37.1 million, with festivals attracting an attendance of 6.5m, while concerts saw a 30.6m attendance, according to the report.

UK Music said the £6.6bn in spending created by music tourism last year could increase significantly by 2030, with the right support from Government and local councils to spread growth and jobs across the UK.

With that in mind, the report includes a focus on the actions that towns and cities across the UK can take to use live music to help boost their local economies and support jobs. It also includes a “toolkit” that outlines how local authorities and others can use existing funding and spaces to help music thrive across the UK.

The report also features case studies highlighting good practice, including the Liverpool City Region Music Board, and its post-Eurovision legacy plans, and Black Bay Studio ­– which is located on Isle of Lewis in a converted fish factory.

It contains a breakdown of music tourism data for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – as well as in the eight English regions.

Minister for Tourism and Creative Industries John Whittingdale said, “The UK’s stellar line-up of festivals, concerts and grassroots gigs is a magnet for music fans around the world seeking unforgettable experiences.

“UK Music’s report demonstrates that live music has come back post-Covid even stronger and shows the power of music to bring people together, support thousands of jobs and drive economic growth.”

UK Music CEO Jamie Njoku-Goodwin said, “Post-pandemic, the role of music in transformative placemaking is more important than ever – and this report provides a valuable toolkit for local authorities to help them seize the benefits of being a “music city”.

“By harnessing the power of music, nations and regions across the UK can generate thousands more jobs, boost economic growth and attract even more visitors to the local area. This report shows how to turn that potential into reality.”