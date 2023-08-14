Lionel Richie postponed a sold-out show at New York’s 20,000-capacity Madison Square Garden on Saturday, 12 August, an hour after it was set to begin.

Richie called off the show claiming that adverse weather conditions prevented him from flying into the city.

The performer posted a message on Twitter explaining the circumstances. He said, “Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas, I’m unable to make it to the show tonight.

“I’m so bummed. We are rescheduling the show to Monday Aug 14. Can’t wait to perform for you all. Tickets for tonight’s show are valid for the show on Monday.”

The 74-year-old soul singer was set to perform at the New York venue on Saturday with Earth Wind and Fire. The band is scheduled to play a show in Connecticut, without Richie, tonight.