A convoy of 55 Harley Davidson bikers has delivered the ashes of notorious Motörhead frontman Lemmy to Nottingham’s Rock City venue (cap. 1,900) following the end of this year’s edition of the Bloodstock festival.

A Lemmy Forever memorial urn commissioned by the team at independently-owned metal festival Bloodstock has now taken up residence at the DHP Family owned and run Rock City, where Motörhead played on many occasions. Bloodstock festival directors Adam Gregory and Vicky Hungerford attended the handover at the Nottingham venue where the urn will remain on public display to celebrate the band’s legacy before being returned to Bloodstock each August.

Rock City programmer Amy Lawson said, “We are so excited that the Lemmy Bust has arrived at its new home here at Rock City, and are honoured that Bloodstock Festival chose our venue to host the bust here between his annual pilgrimage back to their event each year. It seems fitting that a bust to celebrate such an iconic trailblazer in rock will stay in a venue which is tied so closely to his musical heritage. We can’t wait to welcome his legions of loyal fans to pay their respects to the icon.”

Hungerford said: “It’s been a very emotional weekend for all involved in the Lemmy forever tribute at Bloodstock, the sendoff today with 55 Harley Davidson‘s taking the bust to rock city in the Bloodstock truck was the finale to a superb weekend of tributes.”

At this year’s Bloodstock, fans were able to view the Lemmy Forever memorial and pay tribute to Lemmy and his legacy. The re-creation of Lemmy’s dressing room featured a host of his personal items including his iconic hat, boots, bass guitar, and hand-drawn pictures, as well as handwritten lyrics, dressing room paraphernalia, and a never-seen-before selection of his personal photos.