The next in the series of Access Live webinars on Wednesday, 17 February, will see a panel of event operators and the heads of live-stream specialist services discuss how best to create, deliver and market digital events.

With ‘in person’ events all but banned for much of the past year, the events industry has embraced technology in remarkable ways to ensure the shows go on, online. This session will include speakers who have pivoted to launch digital versions of their real-life events due to Covid-19 restrictions, have launched ticketed digital events services or are involved in their production.

We will explore the learnings of event operators who delivered their festivals and shows digitally for the first time – what budgets are required, how labour intensive it is, what systems are most robust, the value and challenges involved with live-live streaming and what elements they would retain and deliver in the future alongside their traditional activity.

Taking place at 11am, in association with the Event Production Show, the webinar will be moderated by Access editor Christopher Barrett and include contributions from Notting Hill Carnival executive director Matthew Phillip, Driift CEO Ric Salmon, Eurosonic Noorderslag conference director Ruud Berends and Showcase MD Ben Collings.

Details

Date: 17 February 2021, 11am

Registration: Free. Register here

Title: Building Digital Events