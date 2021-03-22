The next in the series of Access Live webinars will see two of the event industry’s most informed event sustainability experts discuss the challenges that face the industry in the wake of the Covid crisis, and how environmental goals can be achieved without costing the earth.

Taking place this Wednesday, 24 March, at 12 noon, the session will look at the environmental progress made by the outdoor events industry in recent years and what successful measures have been put in place to enable that to continue. The panel will explore how achievable it is to stage a carbon neutral event, and the must-have tools, technologies and solutions available to minimise the environmental footprint of events.

The session will also see panellists discuss what help and support there is available within the events sector, when it comes to taking steps toward event sustainability, and what quick wins and affordable measures are available.

Presented in association with the Event Production Show, the webinar will be moderated by Access editor Christopher Barrett and include A Greener Festival co-founder and director Claire O’Neill and Vision: 2025 chair/Shambala Festival co-founder Chris Johnson.

Details

Date: 24 March 2021, 12 noon

Registration: Free. Register here

Title: Sustainability: Greener Outdoor Events