Musician and label boss Jack White is to open a record shop and music venue in Soho’s Marshall Street in London next month.

His Third Man Records store in London will be the first outside the US, and will feature an adjacent space for live music called The Blue Basement. It will also act as the European headquarters for White’s Third Man Records label.

To celebrate the venue’s opening, the record label is to release limited-edition yellow vinyl from six UK-based artists including Paul Weller, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Cornershop, Gina Birch of The Raincoats.

The shop is due to open on 25 September, and will include a Third Man Records recording booth where visitors can record their own material straight to vinyl.