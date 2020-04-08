ISPO, a sports business trade fair, has turned its focus to eSports through a number of initiatives.

Christoph Rapp, International Sales & Retail Manager at ISPO, who is responsible for ISPO Digitize, a summit focused on the digital future of the sport industry, said: “Being a platform for the entire sports and outdoor industry, we also play a connecting role – between traditional and newer, digitally influenced disciplines. We open new perspectives and give the community a voice”.

These initiatives include:

ISPO Open Innovation project: Future of eSports

ISPO will be surveying the community members of the ISPO Open Innovation Platform on what they think about the future of eSports. The results of the survey will then be analysed and made available to the sports industry, as well as being considered in the further planning of ISPO’s eSports-specific measures and formats. Planned measures include the expansion of the existing streaming offer and the implementation of new events based on feedback from the those in the community. The project will run until 20 April, and all participants will be entered into a raffle for prizes from the partners Tentelian, Ority and Sphery.

ISPO Academy: Online training and coaching

ISPO will be providing further education in the field of eSports via relevant lectures from the past ISPO Munich within the ISPO Academy Webinars. Twenty coaching webinars for amateurs and semi-professional eSports enthusiasts will be following at the same place from 10 April. Rocket League and FIFA20 tutorials will be held in collaboration with the platform SUPRSKILL, with well-known professionals from the scene acting as coaches.

Live Broadcast of the Rocket League

For the second year in a row, ISPO will be the exclusive German broadcaster for the Rocket League Championship Series and will show the highest level of the Rocket League via Twitch. During the broadcasts, viewers will be accompanied by the commentator team of the eSports Talent Agency ‘Team FireWall’. In 2019, the agency provided all Rocket League eSports commentators and presenters for the programs of ISPO.