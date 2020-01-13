To celebrate Initials’ 70th anniversary the independent creative agency launched The Takeback, a one-off, escape room style driving experience for Abarth, part of FCA.

Created by Initials with production by The Halo Group, 24 lucky winners out of over 1,000 entries were invited to attend the unique activation, accompanied by two guests each. Hosted at Bicester Heritage in Oxfordshire, the former RAF base’s racetrack and aircraft hangars made it the perfect venue for The Takeback.

The activation enabled potential buyers to experience an Abarth 595. Guests were taken on an immersive journey to retrieve a piece of stolen art and overcome a number of high-octane challenges – from a heist briefing, to rescuing artwork, to a series of high-speed getaways. Guests had the opportunity to get behind the wheel themselves as well as experience the true power and performance of the Abarth 595 during a stunt drive experience.

Limitless provided the driving experience whilst the film content was created by Bravespark.

Marketing director at Abarth, Andrea Lo Presti, said: “Abarth is for people who believe that being an individual requires boldness, commitment and conviction. Initials really understood this thinking and brought our brand to life through their creative concept. We wanted the experience to reflect the fact that Abarth allows you to explore the boundaries of your individuality, seeking out the unconventional, and Initials delivered this perfectly.”

Head of experiential at Initials, Rachel Bateman, added: “Abarth is a niche brand, one that appeals to drivers who are keen to avoid the obvious. These are ambitious, independent, spirited individuals, so we designed an experience that would appeal to them in a genuinely engaging, exciting way, while allowing them to experience for themselves everything the model has to offer.”

Managing director of The Halo Group, Gareth Chappell, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure working with the team at Initials on this exciting event. The campaign had a distinct point of difference with a strong emphasis on originality and really benefitted from an engaging creative with a theatrical angle. The unique nature of this brief also played to our own strengths and my team really enjoyed immersing themselves in the world of Abarth. We very much look forward to working with their team again in the future.”