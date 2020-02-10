The Ed Banger Label Party, an event held by record label Ed Banger, recently took place at Electric Brixton, London.

The line up included a live performance from artist and producer SebastiAn, in addition to other acts like Pedro Winter aka Busy P, Boston Bun, Breakbot, Irfane, Myd and Clara 3000.

The Ed Banger empire has produced various hits over the past 17 years, including DJ Mehdi’s Lucky Boy, Breakbot’s Baby I’m Yours, Cassius’ I <3 U So, and Uffie’s Pop the Glock. This past year has seen releases including SebastiAn’s Thirst, and Myd’s EP Superdiscoteca.

The event took place on 31 January from 10pm-6am, at Electric Brixton.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.