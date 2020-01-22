Ed Banger Records, a global electronic music label, has announced a ‘special’ London show in January 2020.

Named the Ed Banger Label Party, the event will showcase a number of artists from the Ed Banger Label in a night of electronica.

The line up includes: a live performance from artist and producer SebastiAn. In the eight years since releasing Total, SebastiAn has been busy working with a range of artists across a multitude of genres, including Frank Ocean, Kavinsky and Charlotte Gainsbourg, and his new album Thirst was released in November 2019.

Joining SebastiAn is Pedro Winter aka Busy P. Winter joins forces with long time signee and French house fanatic Boston Bun for his set.

Also performing is producer Breakbot, alongside distinctive vocalist Irfane; artist, bandmate and beat-maker Myd; and Parisian DJ, model and muse, Clara 3000.

Ed Banger empire has produced some hits over the past 17 years, including DJ Mehdi’s Lucky Boy, Breakbot’s Baby I’m Yours, Cassius’ I <3 U So, and Uffie’s Pop the Glock. This past year has seen releases including SebastiAn’s Thirst, and Myd’s summer soundtrack EP Superdiscoteca.

The event takes place on 31 January from 10pm-6am, at Electric Brixton.