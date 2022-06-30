Endeavor has merged its hospitality arm, On Location, with IMG’s events group that owns, operates, and commercially represents hundreds of sports, entertainment, and fashion events around the world including Hyde Park Winter Wonderland (pictured) and The Big Feastival.

It said the new division will be led by former On Location president Paul Caine, with On Location’s Jon Lavallee in the role of chief financial officer.

Endeavor acquired On Location in January 2020. It is a hospitality partner to more than 150 rights holders including the NFL, PGA, NCAA, UFC and WWE, as well as numerous musical festivals and fashion events.

Endeavor president Mark Shapiro said, “Bringing together these two dynamic businesses will serve to supercharge our consumer experiences within our extraordinary global events portfolio. Paul and Jon have brilliantly led On Location’s resurgence from the pandemic and I’m confident they will elevate these two highly complementary businesses with the full support of the Endeavor network at their backs.”

A spokesperson for IMG in the UK said that the merger would not impact IMG’s global events operations.