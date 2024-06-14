Giles Cooper, the promoter of the Heritage Live outdoor show series has been awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List this year for services for entertainment and charity.

GCE Live’s CEO, Cooper is well-known for promoting outdoor concerts under the brand Heritage Live banner in the grounds of stately homes such as Kenwood House on London’s Hampstead Heath, Audley End House in Saffron Walden, the Englefield Estate in Berkshire and last year won an exclusive contract to stage shows in the grounds of the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Concert capacities range from 10,000 to 30,000 people per night.

In recent years, GCE Live has promoted concerts for Robbie Williams, The Who, Noel Gallagher, Kris Kristofferson, Sir Tom Jones, Sir Van Morrison, Madness, Jose Carreras, Soft Cell, Hozier and The Jacksons, amongst many others.

Giles, aged 55, began his career in entertainment in the late 1980’s working on the weekly music papers Melody Maker and the NME.

In 1992, he joined advertising agency, Sold Out, as an Account Director where he marketed numerous tours for bands including U2, Oasis and the Rolling Stones, as well as music festivals such as Glastonbury, V-Festival and Reading.

In 1998, he founded the arts & entertainment agency, Media Junction, later developing it into the Soho Media Group of media and entertainment companies.