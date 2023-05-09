Greenwich+Docklands International Festival (GDIF) has become the first festival in the UK to be awarded a new Platinum level of Attitude is Everything‘s Live Events Access Charter.

The accessibility charity said the award was given due to the performing arts festival’s commitment to driving forward accessibility in the following areas:

Website events pages including a BSL/ captioned video and an audio file with key information for all events.

An easy-read guide on what happens at the festival guide.

Platforming of five companies who were D/deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent-led.

30 events with Audio Description, 14 touch tours, 20 shows with BSL Interpretation and six with captioning

The creation of 27 Visual Stories for events across the programme.

The free-to-attend GDIF 2023, which carries the theme ‘Acts of Hope’, takes place from 25 August – 10 September across London’s Tower Hamlets and Greenwich.

GDIF artistic director Bradley Hemmings said, “It’s more important than ever that the lives of disabled people are placed centre stage. Outdoor arts organisations such as ours need to play their part, ensuring that we go much further in engaging with disabled people and providing a platform in town centres and high streets, while addressing and removing barriers to access.“

Attitude is Everything founder Suzanne Bull MBE said, “[GDIF] have been a committed member of the charter for over seven years and from the very beginning have asked what they can do to push their access offer beyond what the Charter expects. To implement the Platinum level, GDIF has implemented accessible information, disabled artist employment and developing staff knowledge.

“Pioneering inclusive practice is at the core of how the company operates and how they wish to be seen as a festival. As part of this award, we’re eager to experience how they will continue to push the industry to new standards and consistently deliver high quality inclusive events.”

Southbank Centre recently became the first UK venue to be awarded Attitude is Everything’s Platinum Award.