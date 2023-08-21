Green Man festival owner and MD Fiona Stewart said the event has been the “greenest” edition of the 25,000-capacity festival in its 21-year history, and that it had become the first music festival in Wales to be awarded the Gold Charter for improving disabled people’s access to music from Attitude is Everything.

The sold out festival, which ran from 15-18 August, saw headline performances from acts including Spiritualized, DEVO, Self Esteem and First Aid Kit.

Among the environmental initiatives implemented at the Green Man festival this year was a zero landfill policy, the banning of single-use plastic, programmes and lanyards being made from recycled material and bamboo, all toilets being compostable, the use of 100% renewable fuel with many stages run on solar and hydrogen, and all fresh food and beverages being sourced locally.

Stewart said, “Green Man 2023 was magical and a joy to experience. We spend years planning the festival and seeing our efforts validated by the smiles and appreciation from our audience means everything to us.

“Sustainability and inclusivity are part of Green Man, and 2023 was our greenest year yet. Being the first music festival in Wales to be awarded the Gold Charter for improving disabled people’s access to music from Attitude is Everything illustrates that everyone gets a warm Welsh welcome at Green Man. Diolch to everyone who made it happen.”

Fiona Stewart will feature in an upcoming edition of Access All Areas’ new podcast series AAA Backstage. The current edition involves an in-depth chat with Boomtown Fair co-founder Luke Mitchel.

