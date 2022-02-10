Operators of the 25,000-capacity Green Man festival in Wales have announced the first wave of acts set to perform at the sold-out event.

Taking place in the Brecon Beacons, Green Man will run from 18-21 August. Wales’ largest music festival, Green Man is independently owned and run by Fiona Stewart.

Joining already announced Michael Kiwanuka as headliners for this year’s festival will be Kraftwerk, Beach House and Metronomy. Other acts to perform include Bicep, Parquet Courts, Low, Ezra Furman, Cate Le Bon, Kate Tempest and Dry Cleaning.

Tickets for this year’s festival sold out in two days in September last year, after the 19-22 August event took place just days after Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford lifted Covid-19 restrictions on 7 August.