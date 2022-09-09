The Government has clarified that there is no obligation for event operators to cancel or postpone shows and sporting events during the national mourning period, including the day of the state funeral.

It said public services will continue as usual, although there may be some changes to service availability on the day of the state funeral.

The guidance, states, “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the national mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations. As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations.

“If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the state funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions. As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of national mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”

It also advised that public museums, galleries and similar venues are not obliged to close during the national mourning period. Organisations may choose to close on the day of the State Funeral, however there is no obligation to do so.

The date of the state funeral is yet to be announced but it is expected to take place on or around 19 September.