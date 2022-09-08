HM Queen Elizabeth II has died today, aged 96, at her Scottish home Balmoral Castle.

The passing of the world’s second longest standing monarch has triggered an official process known as Project London Bridge; a framework that outlines how the UK will mark the occasion.

The state funeral is expected to be held at Westminster Abbey on 19 September, with a two-minute silence at noon. It will be a day of national mourning, with all businesses including the London Stock Exchange expected to close. The subsequent coronation of Prince Charles will be a UK bank holiday.

It is understood that military events will be banned on both days but all other shows and events will be able to continue as planned, at organisers’ discretion. Government guidelines state that “on the day of national mourning the decision as to whether sporting fixtures continue to go ahead is at the discretion of organisers.” It suggests that organisers may wish to consider using black armbands and observing a silence before matches are played.

According to the Association of Event Organisers (AEO), it is recommended that all events honour the national one minutes silence on the day of death, and the national two minute silence on the day of the funeral.

The AEO advised that there could be an increased security risk (terror threat) to all events during this period, and in particular the funeral and coronation dates.