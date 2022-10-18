Glastonbury festival co-organiser Emily Eavis has defended the decision to raise the ticket prices for next year’s event, citing escalating costs and the event’s ongoing recovery from Covid-19.

The 2020 festival was postponed until 2022 due to the pandemic. Tickets first went on sale in 2019 priced at £265. Glastonbury has announced that tickets for next year’s event will be £335, plus a £5 booking fee. It is understood that price rises are likely across the UK festival industry in 2023 as production costs continue to escalate.

In a social media post, Eavis said festival organisers tried hard to minimise the increase but enormous rises in costs involved in running the event, combined with two years away due to Covid, made the move unavoidable.

She said, “I wanted to post about the 2023 Glastonbury ticket price which was announced today. We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.

“The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, the balance not due until April. And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew.

“In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever. We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support.”