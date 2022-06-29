Footage of the Glastonbury Festival was streamed a record 34.1m times on the BBC iPlayer, including 23m live streams.

The BBC said streams increased 116% on BBC iPlayer and 205% on BBC Sounds compared to the last edition of the festival in 2019, up from 15.8m and 765,000 respectively. Among the most streamed performances were Billie Eilish, Crowded House, Little Simz, Megan Thee Stallion, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Sam Fender.

On the BBC’s TV channels, performances by Sir Paul McCartney and Diana Ross were the most popular, with the former Beatle attracting a peak audience of 3.9m, while Ross reached 3.8m.

BBC director of music Lorna Clarke said, “The BBC provided the ultimate armchair experience of the world’s best-loved festival this weekend with a dedicated Glastonbury channel on BBC iPlayer, 6 Music’s All Day Glastonbury coverage, performances from the biggest artists on demand on BBC Sounds and over 35 hours of coverage across our TV channels.

“The party isn’t over yet, with over 90 sets and key tracks from the five filmed stages available to watch on BBC iPlayer – including Pyramid Stage performances in Ultra High Definition.”