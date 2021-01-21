Glastonbury festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis have announced that the 147,000-capacity festival will not take place in 2021.

In a statement the duo said 2021 would be another “enforced fallow year” for the event: “In spite of our efforts to move heaven and earth it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the festival happen this year. We are sorry to let you down.”

They said tickets purchased for the cancelled 2020 and 2021 events will be valid for the 2022 festival, and that they are “very confident they will be able to deliver “something special” in 2022.

Last month, Emily Eavis denied rumours that the event was to be cancelled.

Glastonbury 2021 was set to feature headliners Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Sir Paul McCartney. The latter recently said the event could be a Covid-19 “superspreader” while speaking to BBC Radio 4.

Organisers had said they will consider live streaming from the Somerset farm festival site should it not go ahead in a physical form this year.

Michael and Emily Eavis had joined calls for a Government-backed insurance scheme for the festival industry to fill the void left by commercial underwriters.

Michael Eavis had previously stressed that the festival faces bankruptcy if it could not go ahead in 2021, after losing “millions” in 2020.