Independent promoters From The Fields, organisers of festivals including 25,000-capacity Kendal Calling (pictured) and bluedot (cap, 10,000), has set up a brand partnership arm overseen by Chris McCormick.

McCormick joins the Manchester-based operation from BluePeg and Star Live, where he was commercial director and worked with brands including the Mercury Prize, Heineken and Amazon Music. At From The Fields Partnerships he will oversee partnerships for its major festivals, while also working with external clients.

Co-op, which recently signed a naming rights deal with OVG for its planned 23,000-capacity Manchester arena, is one of From the Fields Partnerships’ first clients. The multi-year agreement with Kendal Calling will see a Co-op store located at the Lake District festival from July 2021.

Manchester Food and Drink Festival has also joined the agency’s event roster alongside clients including Bruntwood, United Utilities and Heineken.

“We will also be harnessing our creative, marketing and production expertise to deliver experiential and strategy for brands within music, entertainment and live events,” said McCormick.

From the Fields MD Ben Robinson said the addition of McCormick to the team marks an exciting new era for From the Fields: “[It will allow] us to service a wider range of clients with a full complement of services including online sponsorship delivery, activations, curation, marketing and production.”