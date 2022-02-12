Free lateral flow tests (LFTs) for Covid-19 could be phased-out by the summer, with boxes costing £30.

Self-isolation rules are set to be relaxed on 24 February, with the UK government is expected to start charging for LFT tests.

The government has said a “living with Covid” plan will be unveiled on 21 February and is expected to include the date for ending free LFTs.

According to Reuters, an online ordering system being drawn up by officials should be ready for UK residents to order paid-for tests from the end of June.

While the Government has declined to say what the tests will cost, sources told Reuters it will be £30 for a seven-pack.