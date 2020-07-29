Frank Turner played the first government-requested pilot live concert on Tuesday 28th July, at The Clapham Grand.

On 17 July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that indoor concerts could be held from 1 August, pending the success of a series of pilot events, and if those indoors venues subscribed to distancing/cleaning regulations. (https://accessaa.co.uk/indoor-concerts-to-return-from-1-august/)

The Frank Turner gig, which operated on less than 20% capacity with only 200 attendees, was the first of these pilots. It is not clear how the government or venues are measuring the success of these performances, but Access has reached out for comment and will update with further information.

Ally Wolf, Manager at The Clapham Grand, said: “Holding the first government pilot for live music is a step in the right direction for the industry, but not without its challenges. It’s important to say that this pilot, though a successful and great show, is by no means representative of the wider live music venue industry as we are a variety hall that provides not only music events, but comedy, bingo, cinema and more.

“We are opening to a loss of revenue, which isn’t sustainable for the future.”

“We operated this evening on less than 20% capacity; from 1250 to 200. This paired with vastly increased operational costs to fit with Covid Compliance, without a reduction in any of our fixed overheads, means that we are opening to a loss of revenue, which isn’t sustainable for the future.

“We want to thank Frank Turner, Beans on Toast and Ciara Haidar for performing this evening and all our staff for pulling tonight together to make something magical happen. We have a unique opportunity – one that we realise isn’t available to the majority of other music venues – our layout and capacity potentially enables us to reformat our seating and events.

“We also need to increase our capacity via refurbishing the disused upper circle which would increase seated capacity by 150 people. We also need to execute the plans we had drawn up for a roof garden to create the vital outside space the venue needs, but more than anything improve our accessibility for all our customers.

“This isn’t just about surviving our enforced Covid closure, or about reopening for one show, one week or even a month. This is about future proofing one of the world oldest entertainment venues, to make sure in it’s 120th year The Clapham Grand is made secure for audiences to enjoy shows for centuries to come.”