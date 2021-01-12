Formula One has issued a revised calendar, with the Australian Grand Prix moved from March to 18-21 November and a new date for the Chinese Grand Prix, which was due to be staged on 9-11 April, undecided.

The F1 season will now begin a week later than planned in Bahrain on 28 March, with its original lineup of a record 23 races. Only 17 took place in 2020.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali said, “The global pandemic has not yet allowed life to return to normal but we showed in 2020 that we can race safely as the first international sport to return and we have the experience and plans in place to deliver on our season.

“It is great news that we have already been able to agree a rescheduled date for the Australian Grand Prix in November. Obviously, the virus situation remains fluid, but we have the experience from last season with all our partners and promoters to adapt accordingly and safely in 2021.”

