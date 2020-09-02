The Algarve in southern Portugal has been chosen to host both a Formula 1 Grand Prix and the final World Championship MotoGP race of the season.

The last time Portugal hosted a Grand Prix was 24 years ago at Estoril near Lisbon.

Portugal’s tourism minister Rita Marques has confirmed that spectators will be allowed to attend the event, with the total number “dependent on the health situation”.

The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, where the Grand Prix will be held, has a capacity of 100,000.

Additional events and venues were announced after the Grand Prixs in the US, Mexico, Brazil, and Canada were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

João Fernandes, president of Algarve Tourism said: “We are delighted and proud of this decision. Formula 1 has been absent from Portugal for 24 years and it is a prestigious international sporting event that we have been very keen to have back for a long time.

“This achievement was the result of several years of work and a very great effort by several entities, starting with the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, with the Municipality of Portimão and Algarve Tourism, involving also an essential collaboration with the State Secretary of Tourism and Ministry of Economy, Tourism of Portugal and Regional and National Health Authorities.”

The final World Championship MotoGP race of the season will also be held at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve race circuit, marking the first MotoGP race in Portugal since 2012.

Fernandes said: “This will further endorse the positive confidence in the region as we are working to have approximatley 30,000 fans attend for the weekend race.”

Both sporting events will provide a boost to tourism in the region, with the direct revenue from the organisation and the spectators of the Grand Prix expected to bring up to €40m (£36m) to the region. It is hoped that this revenue will help to mitigate the effects that the pandemic has had on the sector and contribute to more positive results in the last quarter of the year.

The Grand Prix will be taking place from 23-25 October, and the final World Championship MotoGP race will be taking place from 20 – 22 November.