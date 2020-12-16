Push Live, a live entertainment technology company who specialise in streaming events, has hired Larry Gale, formerly of Boiler Room, as its head of production network.

Gale will join from the underground music culture platform to lead product innovation and work alongside artists, producers, company clients and the development team at Push Live, which said its aim is to “thrive in a future of hybrid performances”.

While working at Boiler Room, Gale used Push Live’s in-the-cloud streaming technology to produce events in partnership with a number of different brands.

Gale said, “During my time at Boiler Room I relied on Push Live to power so many of our global events. I’ve always been extremely impressed with the technology and the team who are loved by the music industry, both in the UK and the US, and when the opportunity came to join, I didn’t hesitate.

“Having worked in live production for the past fifteen years, I am relishing the opportunity to continue working alongside artists and content creators to continue to push the boundaries of live content. Innovation in the live streaming sector is now more important than ever for the live entertainment economy and will be critical to maximising the value of every live moment, even once social distancing restrictions are lifted.”

Push Live executive director, production and operations Jonnie Coffin said, “We’re really pleased to welcome Larry to the team. He brings unmatched ‘on-the-ground’ knowledge of our technology and years of experience building and managing a global production network, both of which will be greatly beneficial for both our clients and our team.”