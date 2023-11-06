The first edition of Afro Nation Nigeria, scheduled to take place in Lagos in December, has been cancelled.

The three-day festival, promoted by Live Nation, Event Horizon, Smade Entertainment and Memories of Tomorrow, was founded in 2019 and has previously been held in Portugal, Ghana, Puerto Rico, Miami and Detroit.

Organisers said they were not able to deliver an event that would be “of the quality that Nigeria deserves”.

In a statement, they said, “As event organisers, we hold ourselves to extremely high standards and it has become clear to us that it is currently not possible to deliver a show that is of the quality that Nigeria deserves in December 2023.

“We are honoured to play our part in the Afrobeats community, providing a platform for artists to connect with fans and to create events that have such a positive impact on the culture, globally, as well as launching the Afrobeats chart in the US and the UK. We have put on incredible shows in Portugal, Ghana, Puerto Rico, Miami and Detroit but Nigeria holds a special place in our hearts, so we are heartbroken not to be able to celebrate with you this year. Please know, we are 100% committed to creating an Afro Nation show in Lagos that we can all be proud of.

“We know that you are as disappointed as we are and to all those who have purchased tickets, we love you and thank you for supporting us on this journey.”