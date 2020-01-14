Festicket has signed a multi-year primary ticketing deal with Afro Nation Portugal, beginning in 2020.

The festival, which was nominated for Best New Festival at the European Festival Awards, is one of a number to sign a deal to get the new Event Genius by Festicket product set, after Festicket acquired the company and its consumer-facing ticketing platform – Ticket Arena – in August 2019.

Following ‘rave’ reviews for its inaugural 2019 event, which sold out, the 2020 edition of the festival will return to the beaches of Portimao in the Algarve in July to celebrate a weekend of afro beats, hip hop, R&B, dancehall and bashment. Festivalgoers will benefit from discovery and ticket booking via the Festicket, Ticket Arena and Afro Nation websites, extensive travel package options, access control and cashless payments on site all being delivered by one provider.

Fans will also be able to make use of two new innovative features when booking tickets. Payment plans will be offered to all fans, allowing them to spread the cost of their festival ticket over several months leading up to the event. In addition, Festicket’s Pay with Friends feature will allow one person in a group to make an order for everyone without having to pay for everything. Once the booking is made, a message is sent to all members of the booking group with details to make their portion of the payment.

Festicket CCO, Yonas Blay said: “We’re delighted to be a part of the Afro Nation Portgual journey. After a phenomenal first year we really believe the Event Genius by Festicket offering can help take this festival to the next level, and we’re excited to see the full product set in action.”

Afro Nation Portugal director, Jason Jennings added: “This deal signifies our trust in the Event Genius by Festicket team and platform. It’s great to be able to partner with one supplier for ticketing, travel, accommodation, cashless payments, access control and more. We believe this is the best way to improve the festival experience for our fans; the Event Genius by Festicket platform covers everything.”