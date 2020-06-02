Formula 1 has confirmed that the 2020 season will begin in Austria, in addition to revealing information on the first eight races of its revised calendar.

After racing was postponed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, F1, the teams and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) began working together in order to plan the safe return of the racing season.

The first part of a revised calendar of races has been revealed by F1 Chief Executive Chase Carey.

The season will begin with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on 5 July, followed a week later by a second race at the same track.

The Hungarian Grand Prix will take place a week after this. After a short break, two back-to-back races will be held at Silverstone. Following this will be the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona.

After this will be the Belgian Grand Prix, with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza happening a week later on 6 September.

All the races will be supported by Formula 2 and Formula 3.

As the Covid-19 situation is in flux internationally, F1 will be finalising the details of the wider calendar, with the hope of publishing it in the coming weeks. It is expected that 15-18 races will take place before the season is completed in December.

F1 currently expects the opening races will be closed to the public, but hope fans will be able to attend when it is safe to do so.

The health of safety of those involved in the races is ‘priority number one’, with F1 and FIA detailing a plan and strict procedures that hopes to ensure the races will maintain the ‘highest level of safety’.