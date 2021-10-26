Event production agency We Are The Fair has announced the lineup for its Festival Wrap Party, which is being organised in conjunction with Festival Insights, the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) and Access All Areas.

Organisers said the event, which will take place at Village Underground in London’s Shoreditch on 11 November, is being held in recognition of the struggles the festival sector has been through for the last two years, while also looking forward to a buoyant 2022 season.

We Are The Fair CEO Nick Morgan said, ”Given the challenges the season has presented and also that many in the sector had to cancel or postpone again, it feels poignant to have an evening of drinks and live music. Both things we have missed or struggled to indulge in this year due to the ferocity of delivery.

“It’s not a celebration but more an evening simply recognising what the live events industry has been through over the last two years. If you work or support the industry this is the event for you.”

Acts confirmed for the event include The Menendez Brothers (Ministry of Sound/Rinse FM), Becky Young (Anti Diet Riot Club), DJ Tripz, Chris Tofu MBE (Shangri la / Continental Drifts), Luca Onisto (Houseplants) and GeeJay.

Tickets are available for £15 each here. All excess funds will be donated to live event production charity Stagehand, which has helped support workers from the industry who have suffered loss of work due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other means.