Access All Areas has teamed up with Festival Insights and Festival Awards, event production company We Are The Fair and the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) to organise and underwrite a not-for-profit event to mark the end of one of the most challenging festival seasons the industry has experienced.

Taking place on 11 November from 7pm at Village Underground in London’s Shoreditch, the Wrap Party will provide an opportunity to celebrate the resilience, tenacity and determination of everyone involved in this year’s festival season. It will take place after the AIF AGM in London on the same day.

Tickets are priced £15 and all excess funds will be donated to Stagehand , the industry charity that raised and distributed more than £1.7m to keep roofs over heads and food on the tables of crew and technicians who had received the least support though the Covid-19 crisis.

“It has been a torrid two years; many of us didn’t do any trade last year and lots of events didn’t go ahead this year,” said We Are The Fair CEO Nick Morgan. “The Wrap Party is not necessarily a celebration, more an acknowledgment of what everyone has been through. It’s a chance to come together, see live music, and see other event producers who haven’t been able to meet up because they have been so focused on delivering events.”

AIF CEO Paul Reed said, “It’s really important the industry has an opportunity to come together, especially after a year that has seen 53% of UK festivals with a 5,000 capacity or over not take place.

“This certainly isn’t going to be an end of season celebration, it’s a gathering and beyond that there is no agenda, but we’ve all missed the social aspect of having our members meetings, and we haven’t had a Festival Congress since 2019. We are planning and looking towards that next year, but in the interim it’s just important for the industry to get together collectively to lick our wounds and consider the future.”

More details and line up information will be announced during the coming weeks.

Tickets are available HERE