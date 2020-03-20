The Farnborough International Airshow 2020 has been cancelled. The event, one of the of most significant to the global aviation industry, was due to take place 20-24 July. The event will return in 2022.

A statement released by the organisers read: “It is with great regret that we announce the Farnborough International Airshow 2020, due to take place in July, is cancelled.

“After very careful consideration, the unprecedented impact of the global coronavirus pandemic has forced this decision in the interests of the health and safety of our exhibitors, visitors, contractors and staff.

“This decision was reached taking into consideration several major factors surrounding the outbreak of Covid19, all of which we have concluded, make it impossible for us to create and host the Airshow this July.

“We understand this news will be an incredible disappointment to all across the international aerospace industry, not to mention our important exhibitors, suppliers and visitors. We at Farnborough International share their disappointment that we are unable to present the Airshow as planned, but rest assured, we are determined to continue to work together and will ensure the Farnborough International Airshow returns in 2022 better than ever.