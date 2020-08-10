EXIT Festival has announced the launch of the next step of the Life Stream Project, in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the world’s largest humanitarian organisation.

The launch aims to “galvanise efforts towards the Covid-19 response to alleviate the suffering of millions who have lost their livelihoods to the pandemic and are falling deeper into hunger”.

The Life Stream Project brings together acts who will be performing at the Petrovaradin Fortress, where EXIT Festival usually takes place, for an online audience from 3-6 September.

Founder and CEO of EXIT, Dušan Kovačević, said: “EXIT started as a youth movement for peace and freedom in Serbia and Balkans and social activism is still at the forefront of our activities. This year has been hard for all of us, but even in times like this, we must find the strength to do what we can to help those who are the most vulnerable.”

Life Stream will be a four-day long festival where performances will be broadcast from the EXIT Dance Arena. The festival will feature the global and regional acts with videos drawing attention to the environment and the hunger crisis.

The festival will also promote tourist attractions of Serbia and city of Novi Sad, home of the EXIT festival.

In addition to the music festival, an international panel will discuss key issues around the unfolding pandemic.